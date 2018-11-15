Robin Ticciati (born 16 April 1983 in London) is a British conductor of Italian ancestry. His paternal grandfather, Niso Ticciati, was a composer, arranger, cellist , and keyboardist . His father is a barrister, and his mother is a therapist. His older brother Hugo Ticciati is a violinist, and his sister is a theology professor.

As a youth, Ticciati studied violin, piano and percussion, and was a member of the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain. He began conducting at age 15 whilst attending St Paul's School. Ticciati read music at Clare College, University of Cambridge. Although Ticciati has not had any formal conducting training, he counts Sir Simon Rattle and Sir Colin Davis among his conducting mentors.

Ticciati founded the chamber ensemble Aurora, which gave its first concert in April 2005, the year in which he was also awarded a Borletti Buitoni Trust Fellowship. In June 2005 he was called to substitute for Riccardo Muti for a night at the Teatro alla Scala, thus becoming its youngest conductor ever. In January 2006, Ticciati became artistic advisor and chief conductor of the Gävle Symphony Orchestra, and concluded his Gävle tenure in May 2009. In 2007, Ticciati became music director of Glyndebourne on Tour, and held the post through December 2009.