Jair Rodrigues
Jair Rodrigues
1939-02-06
Jair Rodrigues Biography (Wikipedia)
Jair Rodrigues de Oliveira (February 6, 1939 – May 8, 2014) was a Brazilian musician and singer. He is the father of Luciana Mello and Jair Oliveira, who also followed in his footsteps and became musicians.
Jair Rodrigues Tracks
Samba Do Carioca
