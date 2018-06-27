Robbert van de Corput (born 7 January 1988), better known by his stage name Hardwell, is a Dutch electro house DJ, record producer and remixer from Breda. Hardwell was voted the world's number one DJ on DJ Mag in 2013 and again in 2014. He was ranked at number three in the top 100 DJs 2018 poll by DJ Mag. Hardwell is best known for his sets at music festivals, including Ultra Music Festival, Sunburn and Tomorrowland.

Hardwell first gained recognition in 2009 for his bootleg of "Show Me Love vs. Be". He founded the record label Revealed Recordings in 2010 and a radio show and podcast Hardwell On Air in 2011. He has released eight compilation albums through his label, as well as a documentary film. His debut studio album, United We Are, was released in 2015.

On 7 September 2018, Hardwell announced his indefinite hiatus from touring, stating that he wanted to focus more on his personal life instead.