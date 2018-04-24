The Zeros1970's USA punk band. Formed 1976
The Zeros
1976
The Zeros Biography (Wikipedia)
The Zeros are an American punk rock band, formed in 1976 in Chula Vista, California. The band were originally composed of Javier Escovedo (younger brother of Alejandro Escovedo, older brother of Mario Escovedo of The Dragons) on vocals/guitar and Robert Lopez (later known as El Vez) on guitar, who were both attending Chula Vista High School; Hector Penalosa, (bass), and Baba Chenelle, (drums), who attended Sweetwater High School. Sometimes compared to the Ramones, the band was considered a pioneer of punk rock on the U.S. west coast.
The Zeros Tracks
Wimp
Beat Your Heart Out
Wild Weekend
Dont Push Me Around
