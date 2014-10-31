Emily Ball
Risty Gulley/The Lads of Alnwick
Traditional Northumbrian, Alistair Anderson & Emily Ball
Composer
Time and Tide - from A Lindisfarne Gospel
Alistair Anderson
Peacock Blue/East Winds
Alistair Anderson
Hidden Hexham
Alistair Anderson
