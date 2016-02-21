Alexander ToradzeBorn 1952
Alexander Toradze
1952
Alexander Toradze Biography
Alexander (Lexo) Toradze (Georgian: ალექსანდრე თორაძე; born May 30, 1952) is a classical concert pianist, best known for his classical Russian repertoire, with a career spanning over three decades. He was a professor of piano at Indiana University South Bend from 1991 to 2017.
Prometheus (The poem of fire) Op.60 for piano, chorus, organ and orchestra
Alexander Scriabin
Prometheus (The poem of fire) Op.60 for piano, chorus, organ and orchestra
Prometheus (The poem of fire) Op.60 for piano, chorus, organ and orchestra
Prometheus: The Poem of Fire
Alexander Scriabin
Prometheus: The Poem of Fire
Prometheus: The Poem of Fire
Past BBC Events
BBC SO 2014-15 Season: Sakari Oramo conducts Nielsen 5
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4cv4f
Barbican, London
2015-04-10T20:51:08
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02hs02d.jpg
10
Apr
2015
BBC SO 2014-15 Season: Sakari Oramo conducts Nielsen 5
19:30
Barbican, London
Proms 2014: Prom 56: Holst – The Planets
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/er98gw
Royal Albert Hall
2014-08-28T20:51:08
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01x7w2f.jpg
28
Aug
2014
Proms 2014: Prom 56: Holst – The Planets
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2010: Prom 08
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqdzc8
Royal Albert Hall
2010-07-22T20:51:08
22
Jul
2010
Proms 2010: Prom 08
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2007: Prom 59
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eq6rzc
Royal Albert Hall
2007-08-28T20:51:08
28
Aug
2007
Proms 2007: Prom 59
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2002: Prom 48
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efj4fx
Royal Albert Hall
2002-08-25T20:51:08
25
Aug
2002
Proms 2002: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
