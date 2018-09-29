Robin CampbellBorn 25 December 1954
Robin Campbell
1954-12-25
If It Happens Again
Astro, Jim Brown, Robin Campbell, Earl Falconer, Michael Virtue & UB40
Cherry Oh Baby
Astro, Jim Brown, Ali Campbell, Robin Campbell, Earl Falconer, Norman Hassan, Brian Travers, Michael Virtue & UB40
Baby Come Back
Pato Banton
