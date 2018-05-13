Hal WillisBorn 15 July 1933. Died 4 September 2015
Hal Willis
1933-07-15
Hal Willis Biography (Wikipedia)
Hal Willis (born Leonald Francis Gauthier; July 15, 1933 – September 4, 2015) was a Canadian country singer who lived in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. He was born in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec the youngest son of Alfred and Evelina Gauthier.
MY PINK CADILLAC
MY PINK CADILLAC
