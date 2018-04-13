Jimmy BuffettBorn 25 December 1946
James William Buffett (born December 25, 1946), is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman. He is best known for his music, which often portrays an "island escapism" lifestyle. Together with his Coral Reefer Band, Buffett has recorded hit songs including "Margaritaville" (ranked 234th on the Recording Industry Association of America's list of "Songs of the Century") and "Come Monday". He has a devoted base of fans known as "Parrotheads".
Aside from his career in music, Buffett is also a best-selling writer and is involved in two restaurant chains named after two of his best-known songs; he owns the Margaritaville Cafe restaurant chain and co-developed the Cheeseburger in Paradise restaurant chain.
It's Five O'Clock Somewhere
Margaritaville
Cheeseburger in Paradise
Volcano
Come Monday
The Pascagoula Run
Hey Good Lookin'
Knee Deep (feat. Jimmy Buffett)
Trying To Reason With The Hurricane Season
Colour Of The Sun
Pencil Thin Moustache
The Captain And The Kid
Stars Fell On Alabama
Mack The Knife
