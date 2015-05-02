Michael GalassoBorn 1949. Died 9 September 2009
Michael Galasso
1949
Michael Galasso Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael John Galasso (1949, Hammond, Louisiana - September 9, 2009, Paris, France) was an American composer, violinist, and music director.
Michael Galasso Tracks
Yumeji's Theme from the soundtrack to In the Mood for Love
Michael Galasso
Yumeji's Theme from the soundtrack to In the Mood for Love
