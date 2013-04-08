Tango in the AtticFormed 2008
Tango in the Attic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2008
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/16faeefe-7b86-4ff5-9a4f-74e85d21a8d9
Tango in the Attic Biography (Wikipedia)
Tango in the Attic are a Scottish lo-fi, garage, pop band from Glenrothes, formed in 2008. The band consists of Daniel Craig - vocals, Jordan Craig - guitar, Jonathan MacFarlane - organ James Crook - bass and Paul Johnson - drums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tango in the Attic Tracks
Sort by
Easy Bones
Tango in the Attic
Easy Bones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Easy Bones
Last played on
Sellotape
Tango in the Attic
Sellotape
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sellotape
Last played on
Paw Prints
Tango in the Attic
Paw Prints
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paw Prints
Last played on
Hello
Tango in the Attic
Hello
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hello
Suncream
Tango in the Attic
Suncream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suncream
Mona Lisa Overdrive
Tango in the Attic
Mona Lisa Overdrive
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mona Lisa Overdrive
Easy Bones (Soviet Dance Reunion Remix)
Tango in the Attic
Easy Bones (Soviet Dance Reunion Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jackanory
Tango in the Attic
Jackanory
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jackanory
Last played on
Leftside
Tango in the Attic
Leftside
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leftside
Last played on
Blunderground
Tango in the Attic
Blunderground
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blunderground
Last played on
Sketch By Quentin Blake
Tango in the Attic
Sketch By Quentin Blake
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dont Worry Baby
Tango in the Attic
Dont Worry Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dont Worry Baby
Last played on
Untitled
Tango in the Attic
Untitled
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Untitled
Last played on
Off To
Tango in the Attic
Off To
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Off To
Last played on
She Stole The Summer
Tango in the Attic
She Stole The Summer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Evening On The Leftside
Tango in the Attic
Evening On The Leftside
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Evening On The Leftside
Last played on
Sketch By Quentin Blake/Rudeboy
Tango in the Attic
Sketch By Quentin Blake/Rudeboy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tango in the Attic Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist