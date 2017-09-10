Iron MonkeyFormed 1994. Disbanded 1999
Iron Monkey
1994
Iron Monkey Biography (Wikipedia)
Iron Monkey is a sludge metal band that formed in Nottingham, England in 1994. The original members were Justin Greaves (drums, ex-Bradworthy), Johnny Morrow (vocals), Jim Rushby (guitar, ex-Ironside, Wartorn), Steve Watson (guitar, ex-Cerebral Fix) and Doug Dalziel (bass, ex-Ironside). The group's sound was influenced by the doom metal and sludge metal genres and in particular by bands such as Grief, Black Sabbath and Eyehategod.
