Amber Bondin (born 26 May 1991), also known as simply Amber, is a Maltese singer who won the Maltese national selection show with the song "Warrior" and represented Malta in the Eurovision Song Contest 2015. She got the maximum 12 points from both the televotes and all the jury groups. She made it to the final at the Maltese national final for Eurovision every year from 2011 to 2015. In 2012 she was a backing singer for Kurt Calleja at the Eurovision Song Contest.
In 2014 she also joined the Animae Gospel Choir. Amber is also training to be a primary school teacher as she loves working with children.
