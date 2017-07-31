Ida Falk Winland
Anders Hillborg
Sirens (Proms 2017)
Aaron Copland
12 Poems of Emily Dickinson
Anders Hillborg
Sirens (excerpt)
Bo Linde
Den angen dar du kysste mig (The field where you kissed me)
Bo Linde
Appeltrad och parontrad (Apple trees and pear trees)
Joseph Haydn
The Creation [Die Schopfung] H.21.2
gergiev, valery, Swedish Radio Chorus, Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra, Johannes Brahms, Ida Falk Winland & Alexander Markov
Ein Deutsches Requiem, Op.45
Proms 2017: Prom 18: Sirens and Scheherazade
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecxbp6
Royal Albert Hall
2017-07-28T19:59:06
28
Jul
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 18: Sirens and Scheherazade
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2010: Prom 61
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e38zc8
Royal Albert Hall
2010-08-31T19:59:06
31
Aug
2010
Proms 2010: Prom 61
Royal Albert Hall
