François-Xavier Roth (born 6 November 1971 in Paris) is a French conductor. His father is the organist Daniel Roth. His brother Vincent Roth is a violist. Before turning to conducting, François was a flautist. Roth graduated from the Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique, where his teachers included Alain Marion and János Fürst.

In 2000, Roth won the Donatella Flick Conducting Competition, which led to a 2-year appointment as Assistant Conductor of the London Symphony Orchestra. He has also served as an assistant conductor to John Eliot Gardiner. In 2003, he founded Les Siècles, an orchestra which performs on instruments appropriate to the period of composition of each piece. With Les Siècles, he has given concerts in France, Italy, Germany, England and Japan, appearing at The Proms in August 2017. To mark the centenary of The Rite of Spring in 2013, the orchestra performed the work on period instruments at the BBC Proms and the Alte Oper, Frankfurt. Roth and Les Siècles have devised their own television series for France 2 entitled Presto!, which ran for three years and attracted audiences of over three million viewers.