Laura RizzottoLatvian-Brazilian singer, songwriter, pianist, and guitarist. Born 18 July 1994
Laura de Carvalho Rizzotto (Latvian: Laura di Karvaļu Rizoto; born 18 July 1994) is a Latvian-Brazilian singer, songwriter, pianist, and guitarist. She released her debut studio album Made in Rio in 2011 through Universal Music Brazil, which included the single "Friend in Me". In 2014, she independently released her second studio album Reason to Stay, and independently released the extended play RUBY in 2017.
Rizzotto represented Latvia in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal, with the song "Funny Girl", but achieved the 12th place during the 2nd semifinal and didn't qualify to the final.
Laura Rizzotto Tracks
Funny Girl
Funny Girl
