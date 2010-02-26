Whirlwind HeatFormed 1996
Whirlwind Heat
1996
Whirlwind Heat Biography (Wikipedia)
Whirlwind Heat is a three-piece band from the city of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Although they are avid genre-hoppers, they are often categorized as indie rock.
Whirlwind Heat Tracks
Pink
Whirlwind Heat
Pink
Pink
