John SimmonsBorn 14 June 1918. Died 19 September 1979
John Simmons (June 14, 1918 in Haskell, Oklahoma – September 19, 1979 in Orange, New York) was an American jazz bassist.
Mating Call
Tadd Dameron
Moon Song
Arthur Johnston
Jam Session Blues
Buddy Rich
The Way You Look Tonight
John Simmons
Please Don't Talk About Me When I'm Gone
Billie Holiday
I'll Be Seeing You
Billie Holiday
Misterioso
John Simmons
After You've Gone
Ben Webster
