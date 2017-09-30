Tommy HenriksenBorn 21 February 1964
Tommy Henriksen
1964-02-21
Tommy Henriksen Biography (Wikipedia)
Tommy Henriksen (born February 21, 1964) is an American musician from Port Jefferson, New York, best known for his work as a guitarist, bassist and songwriter with Alice Cooper, Hollywood Vampires and German metal band Warlock. He has also fronted punk rockers P.O.L. and released several albums as a solo artist. In addition, Henriksen is a songwriter, arranger, producer and mixer who has worked with artists such as Lady Gaga, Meat Loaf, Lou Reed, Halestorm, Kesha, and Daughtry. Henriksen is currently based out of Zurich, Switzerland where he lives with his family.[citation needed]
Tommy Henriksen Tracks
Schools Out
Tommy Denander
Schools Out
Schools Out
Last played on
Under My Wheels
Tommy Denander
Under My Wheels
Under My Wheels
Last played on
Paranoiac Personality
Tommy Denander
Paranoiac Personality
Paranoiac Personality
Last played on
Under My Wheels (live)
Tommy Denander
Under My Wheels (live)
Under My Wheels (live)
Last played on
