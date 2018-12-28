Syleena JohnsonBorn 2 September 1976
Syleena Johnson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0383yz8.jpg
1976-09-02
Syleena Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
Syleena Johnson (born September 2, 1976) is an American R&B and soul singer-songwriter and actress.
Syleena Johnson Tracks
All Falls Down (feat. Syleena Johnson)
Kanye West
All Falls Down (feat. Syleena Johnson)
Tonight I'm Gonna Let Go
Syleena Johnson
Tonight I'm Gonna Let Go
Hypnotic (feat. R. Kelly & Fabolous)
Syleena Johnson
Hypnotic (feat. R. Kelly & Fabolous)
Down And Out (feat. Kanye West & Syleena Johnson)
Cam’ron
Down And Out (feat. Kanye West & Syleena Johnson)
Make Me Yours
Syleena Johnson
Make Me Yours
We Did It
Syleena Johnson
We Did It
