Alex LaheyBorn 30 July 1992
Alex Lahey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1992-07-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/16e763f2-d85d-4fd8-a9c4-929d3af41946
Alex Lahey Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexandra Lahey (born 30 July 1992) is an Australian alternative rock singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Her debut album, I Love You Like a Brother, appeared on 2 October 2017, which peaked at No. 15 on the ARIA Albums Chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alex Lahey Tracks
Sort by
I Love You Like a Brother
Alex Lahey
I Love You Like a Brother
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Love You Like a Brother
Last played on
Ive League
Alex Lahey
Ive League
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ive League
Last played on
Perth Traumatic Stress Disorder
Alex Lahey
Perth Traumatic Stress Disorder
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Perth Traumatic Stress Disorder
Last played on
Every Day's The Weekend
Alex Lahey
Every Day's The Weekend
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Every Day's The Weekend
Last played on
You Don't Think You Like People Like Me - 6 Music Session at SXSW, 17 Mar 2017
Alex Lahey
You Don't Think You Like People Like Me - 6 Music Session at SXSW, 17 Mar 2017
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Don't Think You Like People Like Me (Live from SXSW 2017)
Alex Lahey
You Don't Think You Like People Like Me (Live from SXSW 2017)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wes Anderson (Live from SXSW 2017)
Alex Lahey
Wes Anderson (Live from SXSW 2017)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wes Anderson (Live from SXSW 2017)
Ivy League (Live from SXSW 2017)
Alex Lahey
Ivy League (Live from SXSW 2017)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ivy League (Live from SXSW 2017)
Back to artist