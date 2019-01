John & Audrey Wiggins was an American country music duo formerly signed to Mercury Records. The duo consisted of John Wiggins (born October 13, 1962 in Nashville, Tennessee) and his sister, Audrey (born December 26, 1967 in Asheville, North Carolina), both of whom alternated as lead vocalists. They recorded two studio albums for PolyGram/Mercury Records between 1994 and 1997, in addition to charting four singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. John has since become a Nashville songwriter, with cuts by Joe Nichols, Blake Shelton, Randy Houser, and others.