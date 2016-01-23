Catherine Porter
Catherine Porter
Catherine Porter (born 1965) is an American singer, songwriter, and musician. She is a former member of The Brian May Band and has appeared in several musicals and films. To date, Porter has released one album of solo material, Something Good, in 2002, and has also worked as a back-up singer for Queen, Tony Hadley, Edwin Starr, Kiki Dee, Paul Rodgers, Sam Moore, Mel B and Chaka Khan.
