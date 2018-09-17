Hilltop Hoods are an Australian hip hop group that formed in 1994 in Blackwood, Adelaide, South Australia. The group was founded by Suffa (Matthew David Lambert) and Pressure (Daniel Howe Smith), who were joined by DJ Debris (Barry John M. Francis) after fellow founder, DJ Next (Ben John Hare), left in 1999. The group released its first extended play, Back Once Again, in 1997 and have subsequently released seven studio albums, two "restrung" albums and three DVDs.

Five of their albums have peaked at number one on the Australian Record Industry Association (ARIA) Albums Charts: The Hard Road (2006), State of the Art (2009), Drinking from the Sun (2012), Walking Under Stars (2014) and Drinking from the Sun, Walking Under Stars Restrung (2016). Three tracks have reached the top 10 on the ARIA Singles Chart—"Chase That Feeling" (2009), "I Love It", featuring Sia (2011) and "Higher", featuring James Chatburn (2015)—while two tracks—"Cosby Sweater" (2014) and "1955" (2016)—have reached the top 5. Their song "1955" (2016), featuring Montaigne & Tom Thum, peaked at number 2 in the Australian charts.