Lucy Angel is an American country music family trio consisting of mother Kate Anderton (mandolin, vocals) her two daughters, Lindsay (lead vocals, harmonica) and Emily (guitar, vocals) . The group has charted one single, "Crazy Too", on Country Airplay.

