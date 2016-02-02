Lucy AngelCountry artist. Formed 2003
Lucy Angel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2003
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/16dec242-fbcb-4f87-af37-0983f5b82b03
Lucy Angel Biography (Wikipedia)
Lucy Angel is an American country music family trio consisting of mother Kate Anderton (mandolin, vocals) her two daughters, Lindsay (lead vocals, harmonica) and Emily (guitar, vocals) . The group has charted one single, "Crazy Too", on Country Airplay.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lucy Angel Tracks
Sort by
Crazy Too
Lucy Angel
Crazy Too
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crazy Too
Last played on
Lightning In A Bottle
Lucy Angel
Lightning In A Bottle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lightning In A Bottle
Last played on
Crazy Angel
Lucy Angel
Crazy Angel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crazy Angel
Last played on
Lucy Angel Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist