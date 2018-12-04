5000 VoltsDisbanded 1977
5000 Volts
5000 Volts Biography (Wikipedia)
5000 Volts is the name of a British disco recording act that achieved success throughout Europe during the 1970s. The group consisted of vocalists Tina Charles and Martin Jay, with a changing group of session musicians.
I'm On Fire
5000 Volts
I'm On Fire
I'm On Fire
Dr Kiss Kiss
5000 Volts
Dr Kiss Kiss
Dr Kiss Kiss
