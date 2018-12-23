Burning SpearBorn 1 March 1945
Burning Spear
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqdyj.jpg
1945-03-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/16dad944-c492-43dd-88ed-e0b7ac520c40
Burning Spear Biography (Wikipedia)
Winston Rodney OD (born 1 March 1945), better known by the stage name Burning Spear, is a Jamaican roots reggae singer and musician. Burning Spear is a Rastafarian and one of the most influential and long-standing roots artists to emerge from the 1970s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Burning Spear Tracks
Sort by
Marcus Garvey
Burning Spear
Marcus Garvey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdyj.jpglink
Marcus Garvey
Last played on
I And I Survive (Slavery Days Dub)
Burning Spear
I And I Survive (Slavery Days Dub)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdyj.jpglink
Christopher Columbus
Burning Spear
Christopher Columbus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdyj.jpglink
Christopher Columbus
Last played on
Give Me
Burning Spear
Give Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdyj.jpglink
Give Me
Last played on
New Civilization
Burning Spear
New Civilization
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdyj.jpglink
New Civilization
Last played on
They Call Me (Glastonbury 1999)
Burning Spear
They Call Me (Glastonbury 1999)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdyj.jpglink
They Call Me (Glastonbury 1999)
Last played on
Happy Day (Glastonbury 1999)
Burning Spear
Happy Day (Glastonbury 1999)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdyj.jpglink
Happy Day (Glastonbury 1999)
Last played on
Musiya
Burning Spear
Musiya
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdyj.jpglink
Musiya
Last played on
Man In The Hills
Burning Spear
Man In The Hills
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdyj.jpglink
Man In The Hills
Last played on
Slavery Days
Burning Spear
Slavery Days
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdyj.jpglink
Slavery Days
Last played on
It Is Good
Burning Spear
It Is Good
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdyj.jpglink
It Is Good
Last played on
Dread River
Burning Spear
Dread River
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdyj.jpglink
Dread River
Last played on
I Will Never Run - Glastonbury 1999
Burning Spear
I Will Never Run - Glastonbury 1999
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdyj.jpglink
I Will Never Run - Glastonbury 1999
Fire Man (Glastonbury 1999)
Burning Spear
Fire Man (Glastonbury 1999)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdyj.jpglink
Fire Man (Glastonbury 1999)
Marcus Garvey (Glastonbury 1999)
Burning Spear
Marcus Garvey (Glastonbury 1999)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdyj.jpglink
Marcus Garvey (Glastonbury 1999)
Jordan River
Burning Spear
Jordan River
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdyj.jpglink
Jordan River
Last played on
Zion Higher
Burning Spear
Zion Higher
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdyj.jpglink
Zion Higher
Last played on
Travelling
Burning Spear
Travelling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdyj.jpglink
Travelling
Last played on
Bad To Worse
Burning Spear
Bad To Worse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdyj.jpglink
Bad To Worse
Last played on
Playlists featuring Burning Spear
Burning Spear Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist