Tone‐LōcBorn 3 March 1966
Tone‐Lōc
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqvkv.jpg
1966-03-03
Tone‐Lōc Biography (Wikipedia)
Anthony Terrell Smith (born March 3, 1966), better known by his stage name Tone Loc, is an American rapper, actor and producer. He is known for his raspy voice, his hit songs "Wild Thing" and "Funky Cold Medina", for which he was nominated for a Grammy Award, as well as being featured in "We're All in the Same Gang", a collaborative single by the West Coast Rap All-Stars.
Tone‐Lōc Tracks
Funky Cold Medina
Tone‐Lōc
Funky Cold Medina
Funky Cold Medina
Wild Thing
Tone‐Lōc
Wild Thing
Wild Thing
