Yr EiraWelsh language band. Formed 1 January 2013
Yr Eira
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02p6xj7.jpg
2013-01-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/16d999b2-a87e-4874-8a99-445d3fad8cc4
Yr Eira Performances & Interviews
- Yr Eira - Walk On Water @ T in the Park 2015https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02wtyl5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02wtyl5.jpg2015-07-16T13:05:00.000ZThe Horizons 12 artists playing the BBC Introducing Stage at this year's T in the Park.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02x7ckp
Yr Eira - Walk On Water @ T in the Park 2015
- Yr Eira - Cragen @ T in the Park 2015https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02wtylh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02wtylh.jpg2015-07-16T13:02:00.000ZThe Horizons 12 artists playing the BBC Introducing Stage at this year's T in the Park.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02x7c8g
Yr Eira - Cragen @ T in the Park 2015
- Yr Eira - Ymollwng @ T in the Park 2015https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02wtyl1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02wtyl1.jpg2015-07-16T12:57:00.000ZThe Horizons 12 artists playing the BBC Introducing Stage at this year's T in the Park.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02x7bz9
Yr Eira - Ymollwng @ T in the Park 2015
- Yr Eira @ T in the Park 2015https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02wtyll.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02wtyll.jpg2015-07-13T09:29:00.000ZThe band talk about their T in the Park experience after coming off stage on Saturday.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02wylz1
Yr Eira @ T in the Park 2015
Yr Eira Tracks
Sort by
Ymollwng
Yr Eira
Ymollwng
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pcqwp.jpglink
Ymollwng
Last played on
Ewyn Gwyn
Yr Eira
Ewyn Gwyn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pcqwp.jpglink
Ewyn Gwyn
Last played on
Angen Ffrind
Yr Eira
Angen Ffrind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pcqwp.jpglink
Angen Ffrind
Last played on
Llyncu Dŵr
Yr Eira
Llyncu Dŵr
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pcqwp.jpglink
Llyncu Dŵr
Last played on
Man Gwan
Yr Eira
Man Gwan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pcqwp.jpglink
Man Gwan
Last played on
Trysor
Yr Eira
Trysor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pcqwp.jpglink
Trysor
Last played on
Pan Na Fyddai'n Llon
Yr Eira
Pan Na Fyddai'n Llon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pcqwp.jpglink
Pan Na Fyddai'n Llon
Last played on
Elin
Yr Eira
Elin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pcqwp.jpglink
Elin
Last played on
Galw Ddoe Yn Ôl
Yr Eira
Galw Ddoe Yn Ôl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pcqwp.jpglink
Galw Ddoe Yn Ôl
Last played on
Dros Y Bont
Yr Eira
Dros Y Bont
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pcqwp.jpglink
Dros Y Bont
Last played on
Cuddliw
Yr Eira
Cuddliw
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pcqwp.jpglink
Cuddliw
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Horizons: Sŵn Festival
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/er6c8g
Sŵn Festival
2015-11-07T19:49:21
7
Nov
2015
Horizons: Sŵn Festival
Sŵn Festival
Horizons: Festival No. 6
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ep3j5v
Festival No. 6, Portmeirion
2015-09-06T19:49:21
6
Sep
2015
Horizons: Festival No. 6
Festival No. 6, Portmeirion
Horizons: The National Eisteddfod of Wales 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e56c8g
Eisteddfod Genedlaethol Cymru
2015-08-04T19:49:21
4
Aug
2015
Horizons: The National Eisteddfod of Wales 2015
Eisteddfod Genedlaethol Cymru
Horizons: Truck Festival
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enhwhn
Truck Festival, Oxon
2015-07-17T19:49:21
17
Jul
2015
Horizons: Truck Festival
Truck Festival, Oxon
T in the Park: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8phn3/acts/a9hv9r
Strathallan Castle
2015-07-11T19:49:21
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02wv9vk.jpg
11
Jul
2015
T in the Park: 2015
Strathallan Castle
Back to artist