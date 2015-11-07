John EvanBorn 28 March 1948
John Evan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1948-03-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/16d9683a-6e64-4163-a56a-fa351d56b13d
John Evan Biography (Wikipedia)
John Evan (born John Spencer Evans, born 28 March 1948, Blackpool, Lancashire) is a British musician and composer. He is best known for having played keyboards for Jethro Tull from April 1970 to June 1980. He was educated at King's College London.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Evan Tracks
Sort by
Teacher
Anderson, Ian, Martin Barre, Clive Bunker, Glenn Cornick, John Evan & Jethro Tull
Teacher
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnsx.jpglink
Teacher
Last played on
Back to artist