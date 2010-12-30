Tony GilkysonBorn 6 August 1952
Tony Gilkyson
1952-08-06
Tony Gilkyson Biography (Wikipedia)
Tony Gilkyson (born August 6, 1952) is a Los Angeles based musician. He is the son of songwriter and folk musician Terry Gilkyson and Jane Gilkyson. He is the brother of singer-songwriter Eliza Gilkyson.
Tony Gilkyson Tracks
