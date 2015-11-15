Frank KimbroughBorn 2 November 1956
Frank Kimbrough
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1956-11-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/16cf395d-031f-451b-ad51-de363843f9b0
Frank Kimbrough Biography (Wikipedia)
Frank Kimbrough (born November 2, 1956 in Roxboro, North Carolina) is a post-bop jazz pianist born and raised in North Carolina. He did some work at Chapel Hill before moving to Washington, D. C. in 1980.
His influences include Herbie Nichols, Thelonious Monk, Bill Evans, Vince Guaraldi, Keith Jarrett, Cecil Taylor, Paul Bley, and Andrew Hill. In 1981 he moved to New York City and released his first CD in 1988. In the 1990s he was a member of the Herbie Nichols Project becoming co-leader with Ben Allison. He has also worked with Joe Locke and is currently with the Palmetto label. Kimbrough played in sessions with Paul Murphy. He also currently plays in the Maria Schneider Jazz Orchestra.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Frank Kimbrough Tracks
Sort by
Walking By Flashlight
Maria Schneider, Scott Robinson, Frank Kimbrough & Maria Schneider
Walking By Flashlight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walking By Flashlight
Composer
Performer
Last played on
Concert In The Garden
Maria Schneider Orchestra
Concert In The Garden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Concert In The Garden
Last played on
Frank Kimbrough Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist