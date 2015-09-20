Brandi Wells (May 13, 1955 – March 24, 2003) was an American singer, songwriter, recording artist and entertainer.

Born Marguerite J. Pinder in Chester, Pennsylvania, one of the five daughters of Thomas and Dorothy (née Williams) Pinder, and educated in the Chester Upland School District. She sang with Fat Larry's Band, Breeze, and Slick before starting a solo career. Her debut album, Watch Out, appeared in 1981 on Fantasy Records and reached #37 on the US Billboard R&B chart. The title track charted at #27 on the US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and #16 on the US Hot Dance Club Songs chart. It also peaked at #74 in the UK Singles Chart in February 1982. "Watch Out" proved to be her only hit, though she released a follow-up LP in 1985.