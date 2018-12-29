Moshe Hammer (Hebrew: משה המר‎; born on 29th March, 1946) is an Israeli-Canadian violinist. Since 1997 he has been an active member of The Galaxy Trio with violinist Lenny Solomon and pianist Bernie Senensky.

He was born in Budapest, got raised in Israel, and later he became a Canadian citizen in the year 1975.

He studied at the Rubin Academy of Music at the University of Tel Aviv, with Ivan Galamian at the Juilliard School, with Jascha Heifetz in Los Angeles, United States and with Yehudi Menuhin in London, England.

He won a medal in 1970 at the Thibaud Competition in Paris and performed as a soloist throughout North America and Europe.

He served as associate concertmaster of the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra, concertmaster of the Calgary Philharmonic, concertmaster of the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony Orchestra, and principal violin of the Canadian Chamber Ensemble. He was also a founding member of the Amadeus Ensemble.

He taught at York University and has recording credits on several albums.