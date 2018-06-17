LandshapesPreviously known as Lulu and the Lampshades. Formed 8 May 2012
Landshapes
2012-05-08
Landshapes Tracks
Cups
Last played on
Moccasin Mile (6 Music Session, 8 Feb 2011)
Impasse (6 Music Session, 8 Feb 2011)
Demons (6 Music Session, 8 Feb 2011)
Cold Water (6 Music Session, 8 Feb 2011)
In Limbo (6 Music Session, 4 Sept 2013)
Night So Strong (6 Music Session, 4 Sept 2013)
Insomniacs Club (6 Music Session, 4 Sept 2013)
Francois
Last played on
Desert
Last played on
Ader
Last played on
Stay
Last played on
Red Kite
Last played on
Moongee (Marc Riley session 21-5-2015)
Last played on
Moongee
Last played on
Landshapes Links
