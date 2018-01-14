Virgin PrunesFormed 1977. Disbanded 1986
Virgin Prunes
1977
Virgin Prunes Biography (Wikipedia)
Virgin Prunes were an Irish post-punk band formed in 1977 in Dublin, Ireland. They disbanded in 1986 after the departure of singer Gavin Friday. The other members continued under the name the Prunes until they split up in 1990.
Virgin Prunes Tracks
Red Nettle
Red Nettle
Twenty Tens
Twenty Tens
Baby Turns Blue
Baby Turns Blue
walls of jericho
walls of jericho
