James Gillan (born James Gillan Paterson) is a Scottish stage actor born in Glasgow, and trained at The Arts Educational Schools in London.

His most notable roles include Rusty in Starlight Express (London/UK tour), the title role in "Pippin " (the Bridewell theatre), the title role in the Royal Festival Hall's Peter Pan, or the Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up, Marilyn in Taboo (UK tour), Pinball lad and u/s Tommy in Tommy and Boq in Wicked (original London cast, September 2006 through June 2008).

Gillan was nominated for a 1997 Laurence Olivier Theatre Award for Best Supporting Performance in a Musical of 1996 for his role in Tommy. Other Nominations include A TMA for best performance in a musical with the other company members of Stephen Sondheim's Assassins (Sheffield Crucible) playing John Hinkley. James is the brother of George Paterson of the Scottish rock group DMP. In 2008, he recorded a song for the CD Act One - Songs From The Musicals Of Alexander S. Bermange, an album of 20 brand new recordings by 26 West End stars. The CD was released in November 2008 on Dress Circle Records. From November 2008 through January 2009, Gillan returned to the role of Peter Pan in the musical adaption of the play by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.[citation needed]and recorded the show for Stiles and Drewe.