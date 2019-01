Michael Cameron Anderson (born July 17, 1988), known professionally as Anderson East, is an American R&B musician from Athens, Alabama, who currently is based in Nashville, Tennessee. His song "Satisfy Me" was released in March 2015 and received consistent radio airplay. His major-label record debut, Delilah, was released on the Low Country Sound, an imprint Elektra in July 2015.

