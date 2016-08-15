Martin Carthy
1941-05-21
Martin Carthy Biography (Wikipedia)
Martin Carthy MBE (born 21 May 1941) is an English folk singer and guitarist who has remained one of the most influential figures in British traditional music, inspiring contemporaries such as Bob Dylan and Paul Simon and later artists such as Richard Thompson since he emerged as a young musician in the early days of the folk revival.
Martin Carthy Performances & Interviews
- Martin Carthy chats with Tom Robinsonhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01qb8wj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01qb8wj.jpg2014-01-21T19:26:00.000ZTom chats to English folk artist Martin Carthy, who performs 3 tracks in session.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01qb8wl
Martin Carthy chats with Tom Robinson
- Martin and Eliza Carthy - Ye Mariners Allhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bklwy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bklwy.jpg2013-06-18T11:57:00.000ZEliza and Martin Carthy perform Ye Mariners All for Mastertapes at BBC Maida Vale Studios.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01bklx7
Martin and Eliza Carthy - Ye Mariners All
- Martin and Eliza Carthy - Farewell Lovely Nancyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bklk6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bklk6.jpg2013-06-18T11:53:00.000ZEliza and Martin Carthy perform Farewell Lovely Nancy for Mastertapes at Maida Vale.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01bklmv
Martin and Eliza Carthy - Farewell Lovely Nancy
- Martin Carthy - Scarborough Fairhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bdz69.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bdz69.jpg2013-06-14T11:11:00.000ZMartin Carthy performs Scarborough Fair for Mastertapes at Maida Vale Studios.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01bdz6w
Martin Carthy - Scarborough Fair
Martin Carthy Tracks
The Wind That Shakes The Barley
Martin Carthy
The Wind That Shakes The Barley
The Wind That Shakes The Barley
Performer
Last played on
The Devil and the Feathery Wife
Martin Carthy
The Devil and the Feathery Wife
The Devil and the Feathery Wife
Last played on
The Bonny Ship The Diamond
Traditional, A. L. Lloyd, Chorus, Alf Edwards, Dave Swarbrick & Martin Carthy
The Bonny Ship The Diamond
The Bonny Ship The Diamond
Composer
Choir
Last played on
Prince Heathen
Martin Carthy
Prince Heathen
Prince Heathen
Last played on
Lord Franklin
Martin Carthy
Lord Franklin
Lord Franklin
Last played on
I Soweed Some Seeds (John Peel session 18th April 1983)
Martin Carthy
I Soweed Some Seeds (John Peel session 18th April 1983)
The Devil And Feathery Wife (John Peel session 18th April 1983)
Martin Carthy
The Devil And Feathery Wife (John Peel session 18th April 1983)
Tarry Trousers ( John Peel session 18th April 1983)
Martin Carthy
Tarry Trousers ( John Peel session 18th April 1983)
Scarborough Fair
Martin Carthy
Scarborough Fair
Scarborough Fair
Last played on
Scarborough Fair
Trad.
Scarborough Fair
Scarborough Fair
Last played on
The Lowlands of Holland
Anonymous & Martin Carthy
The Lowlands of Holland
The Lowlands of Holland
Composer
Last played on
Limbo
Martin Carthy
Limbo
Limbo
Byker Hill
Martin Carthy
Byker Hill
Byker Hill
The Wind the Shakes the Barley
Martin Carthy
The Wind the Shakes the Barley
Arthur McBridge and the Sergeant
Martin Carthy
Arthur McBridge and the Sergeant
Arthur McBridge and the Sergeant
Last played on
Hens March To The Middens
Dave Swarbrick
Hens March To The Middens
Hens March To The Middens
Last played on
The Devil and the Feathery Wife (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 18 Apr 1983)
Martin Carthy
The Devil and the Feathery Wife (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 18 Apr 1983)
Long John (Radio 1 Session, 18 Apr 1983)
Martin Carthy
Long John (Radio 1 Session, 18 Apr 1983)
Lady Dysie (Radio 1 Session, 18 Apr 1983)
Martin Carthy
Lady Dysie (Radio 1 Session, 18 Apr 1983)
Geordie (feat. Dave Swarbrick)
Martin Carthy
Geordie (feat. Dave Swarbrick)
Geordie (feat. Dave Swarbrick)
Last played on
Heartbreak Hotel
Martin Carthy
Heartbreak Hotel
Heartbreak Hotel
Last played on
Lord Franklin
Traditional
Lord Franklin
Lord Franklin
Last played on
Prince Heathen (feat. Dave Swarbrick)
Martin Carthy
Prince Heathen (feat. Dave Swarbrick)
Prince Heathen (feat. Dave Swarbrick)
Last played on
Outlandish Knight
Martin Carthy
Outlandish Knight
Outlandish Knight
Last played on
Famous Flower of Serving Men
Martin Carthy
Famous Flower of Serving Men
Famous Flower of Serving Men
Last played on
Queen Caraboo
Martin Carthy
Queen Caraboo
Queen Caraboo
Last played on
I Sowed Some Seeds (BBC Session, 18 Apr 1983)
Martin Carthy
I Sowed Some Seeds (BBC Session, 18 Apr 1983)
Queen Caraboo
Trad.
Queen Caraboo
Queen Caraboo
Last played on
Sleep on, Beloved
Trad., Waterson:Carthy, Norma Waterson, Martin Carthy & Eliza Carthy
Sleep on, Beloved
Sleep on, Beloved
Composer
Last played on
High Germany
Martin Carthy
High Germany
High Germany
Last played on
Banks of Sweet Primroses (feat. Dave Swarbrick)
Martin Carthy
Banks of Sweet Primroses (feat. Dave Swarbrick)
Banks of Sweet Primroses (feat. Dave Swarbrick)
Last played on
Hommage à Roche Proulx
Martin Carthy
Hommage à Roche Proulx
Hommage à Roche Proulx
Last played on
January Man
Martin Carthy
January Man
January Man
Last played on
The Trees They Do Grow High
Trad & Martin Carthy
The Trees They Do Grow High
The Trees They Do Grow High
Composer
Last played on
John Barleycorn
Paul Weller
John Barleycorn
John Barleycorn
Last played on
Cold Haily Windy Night
Martin Carthy
Cold Haily Windy Night
Cold Haily Windy Night
Last played on
Happiness
Martin Carthy
Happiness
Happiness
Last played on
The Bedmaking
Martin Carthy
The Bedmaking
The Bedmaking
Last played on
King Knapperty
Martin Carthy
King Knapperty
King Knapperty
Last played on
William Taylor the Poacher (John Peel session 7th Dec 1977)
Martin Carthy
William Taylor the Poacher (John Peel session 7th Dec 1977)
Bonnets So Blue (John Peel session 7th Dec 1977)
Martin Carthy
Bonnets So Blue (John Peel session 7th Dec 1977)
Three Jolly Sneaksmen (John Peel session 7th Dec 1977)
Martin Carthy
Three Jolly Sneaksmen (John Peel session 7th Dec 1977)
Upcoming Events
11
Jan
2019
Martin Carthy
Blaxhall Village Hall, Ipswich, UK
12
Jan
2019
Martin Carthy
Toy & Model Museum, Brighton, UK
18
Jan
2019
Martin Carthy, John Kirkpatrick
Reeth Memorial Hall, Darlington, UK
4
Apr
2019
Martin Carthy
Old Cinema Launderette, Sunderland, UK
27
Sep
2019
Martin Carthy, John Kirkpatrick
The Ivy House, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Celtic Connections: Celtic Connections 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6vwrz
CCA, Glasgow
2015-01-26T19:43:40
26
Jan
2015
Celtic Connections: Celtic Connections 2015
CCA, Glasgow
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e24mxj/acts/aqcmxj
Royal Albert Hall
2014-02-19T19:43:40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01rrgtv.jpg
19
Feb
2014
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2014
Royal Albert Hall
Latest Martin Carthy News
Martin Carthy Links
Similar Artists
