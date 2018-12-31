Paul Evans (born March 5, 1938) is an American rock and roll singer and songwriter, who was most prominent in the 1950s and 1960s. As a performer, he had hits with the songs "Seven Little Girls Sitting in the Backseat" (his biggest hit, recorded with The Curls), reaching No.9 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1959), "Midnight Special" and "Happy-Go-Lucky Me".

Evans had a sizeable hit in the UK and Australia in 1978-79 with the morbid country song "Hello, This is Joanie" (as it was entitled on the New Zealand pressing released by Polydor Records) or, as it was known on a Spring Records release, "Hello, This is Joannie (The Telephone Answering Machine Song)".

Evans also had minor hits with "After the Hurricane" which hit No.2 on April 8, 1961 on Vancouver's CFUN chart, and "Feelin' No Pain" which hit No.23 on Canadian CHUM charts.