Marianne Crebassa (born 14 December 1986 in Béziers) is a French mezzo-soprano.

Crebassa grew up in Agde, and began her music studies there. She continued her music education at the music conservatory in Sète. At the conservatory in Montpellier, she studied musicology, voice and piano. Whilst at Montpellier, in 2008, she appeared in the Montpellier Opera production of Manfred. She attained greater recognition with a concert performance as Isabella Linton in a Festival de Radio France presentation, in Montpellier, of Bernard Herrmann's opera Wuthering Heights.

In 2010, Crebassa joined the Young Artist Program of the Opéra National de Paris. In 2012, she made her Salzburg Festival debut in its production of Handel's Tamerlano, as Irene. In 2014, she returned to the Salzburg Festival as one of the title role performers in Charlotte Salomon by Marc-André Dalbavie. In February 2017 at the Opéra Comique, she appeared in the company's production of the reconstructed work Fantasio by Jacques Offenbach.