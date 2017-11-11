Ils (born Illian Walker) is an English musician and producer, who has released records on labels including Marine Parade and Distinct'ive Records. Ils started his production career on LTJ Bukem's drum and bass label, Good Looking Records. He was signed to Marine Parade by owner Adam Freeland, who cited Ils' unique breaks production. Ils is influenced by electro, funk, and techno artists in his Idiots Behind the Wheel album. Ils album Soul Trader represented a more even sound, with few particularly energetic or downbeat tracks. He also mixed an album for Distinct'ive Records' Y4k series.

His 2002 single, "Next Level", on Marine Parade spent one week at #75 in the UK Singles Chart, in February 2002. It was released on his second studio album, Soul Trader, as "6 Space (Next Level)".