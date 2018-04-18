György SebökBorn 2 November 1922. Died 14 November 1999
György Sebök
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1922-11-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/16b7ae14-d979-401c-b8dc-f7b0067cb423
György Sebök Biography (Wikipedia)
György Sebők (November 2, 1922 – November 14, 1999) was a Hungarian-born American pianist and professor at the Indiana University's Jacobs School of Music in Bloomington, Indiana, United States.
He was known worldwide as a soloist with major orchestras, a recitalist on four continents, a recording artist, and for his master classes, visiting professorships, and the Swiss music festival he organized in Ernen.
Polonaise in A major, Op 40 No 1, 'Military'
Frédéric Chopin
Rhapsody No. 1
Béla Bartók
Piano Sonata No.48 in C major, Hob.XVI:35
Joseph Haydn
Sonata in A
Luigi Boccherini
Sonata for Viola da Gamba and Harpsichord in G Minor BWV 1029 - 2.Adagio
János Starker
Variations concertantes
János Starker
Cello Sonata No 2 in F major, Op 99
János Starker
Violin Sonata No 1
Johannes Brahms
Sonata In G Minor Op.65 For Cello And Piano - 4th movement; Finale (Allegro)
János Starker
Variations on a Theme of Rossini
János Starker
Horn Trio in E flat major, Op 40 (1st mvt)
Johannes Brahms
Variations concertantes, Op 17
Felix Mendelssohn
Introduction and Polonaise in C major, Op 3 (feat. János Starker & György Sebök)
Frédéric Chopin
Cello Sonata
Claude Debussy
Polonaise brillante, Op 3 (feat. György Sebök & János Starker)
Frédéric Chopin
