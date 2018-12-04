The Virginia Symphony Orchestra (VSO) is an American orchestra administratively based in Norfolk. The VSO's current music director is JoAnn Falletta, since 1991. The VSO's current president and chief executive officer is Karen Philion.

The VSO performs concerts in various venues in Virginia, including:

The VSO also works closely with Virginia Opera and the Virginia Arts Festival.

The orchestra was founded in 1920 as the Norfolk Civic Symphony Orchestra, and gave its first concert on 21 April 1921, conducted by Walter Edward Howe, who was the first music director of the orchestra. At the time, the Norfolk Civic Symphony Orchestra was the only American orchestra between Baltimore and Atlanta.

In 1949, during the music directorship of Edgar Schenkman, the Norfolk Civic Symphony Orchestra merged with the Civic Chorus to form the Norfolk Symphony and Choral Association. During the subsequent music directorship of Russell Stanger, the orchestra hired its first African-American musician, and took up residency in Chrysler Hall, which had opened in 1972. During the 1970's, the orchestra began collaboration with the Virginia Opera. During the US economic crisis and recession of the 1970s, the Virginia Symphony assumed its present form in 1979 with the merger of the Norfolk Symphony, Peninsula Symphony Orchestra, and the Virginia Beach Pops Symphony.