Grady TateBorn 14 January 1932. Died 8 October 2017
Grady Tate
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1932-01-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/16af2a0a-578e-44f4-b109-7e2fb4b83d6e
Grady Tate Biography (Wikipedia)
Grady Bernard Tate (January 14, 1932 – October 8, 2017) was an American jazz and soul-jazz drummer and baritone vocalist. In addition to his work as sideman, Tate released many albums as leader lent his voice to songs in the animated Schoolhouse Rock! series.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Grady Tate Tracks
Sort by
Curacao
Cal Tjader
Curacao
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhll.jpglink
Curacao
Last played on
A Little At A Time
Grady Tate
A Little At A Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Little At A Time
Last played on
Moondance
Grady Tate
Moondance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moondance
Last played on
I Got Six
Grady Tate
I Got Six
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Got Six
Last played on
Organ Grinder's Swing
Will Hudson
Organ Grinder's Swing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgmq.jpglink
Organ Grinder's Swing
Last played on
Patterns
Oliver Nelson
Patterns
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqytq.jpglink
Patterns
Last played on
Main Title From "The Carpetbaggers"
Jimmy Smith
Main Title From "The Carpetbaggers"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgmq.jpglink
Main Title From "The Carpetbaggers"
Last played on
La Pasionara
Michel Legrand
La Pasionara
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9yb.jpglink
La Pasionara
Last played on
Sack Full Of Dreams
Grady Tate
Sack Full Of Dreams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sack Full Of Dreams
Last played on
Winchester Cathedral
Ernie Royal
Winchester Cathedral
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlj0.jpglink
Winchester Cathedral
Composer
Last played on
JEROME KERN: Bill (from 'Showboat')
André Previn
JEROME KERN: Bill (from 'Showboat')
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zvv6b.jpglink
JEROME KERN: Bill (from 'Showboat')
Last played on
Dr. DJ (Evelyn Hawkins)
Mundell Lowe
Dr. DJ (Evelyn Hawkins)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zvv6b.jpglink
Dr. DJ (Evelyn Hawkins)
Last played on
S'wonderful
Zoot Sims
S'wonderful
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
S'wonderful
Last played on
Carney and Bigard Place
Hank Jones
Carney and Bigard Place
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhgd.jpglink
Carney and Bigard Place
Last played on
Windows
Stan Getz
Windows
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4bg.jpglink
Windows
Last played on
I Got Six (6's)
Grady Tate
I Got Six (6's)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Got Six (6's)
Last played on
Grady Tate Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist