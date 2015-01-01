Alton Abraham (5 May 1927 – 6 June 1999) was an African American social entrepreneur who acted as business manager for Sun Ra.

Abraham was born in Chicago and served in the U.S Military in Okinawa from 1945-1947. When he returned to Chicago, he studied at the DuSable High School (1947–1950) and Wilson Junior College, gaining qualifications as a Radiographer at Provident Hospital from 1952. In 1951 he met Sun Ra and they soon discovered a shared interest in ancient history, mysticism, numerology, the occult and science. Together with Ra and his brother Atis Abraham, he co-founded El Saturn Records. During his tenure as Sun Ra's business manager, he amassed a large collection of Ra's objects, artifacts, documents, and materials, which is preserved as the Alton Abraham Collection of Sun Ra at the Regenstein Library at the University of Chicago.