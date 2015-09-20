Keg JohnsonJazz trombonist. Born 9 November 1908. Died 8 November 1967
Keg Johnson
1908-11-09
Keg Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
Frederic Homer Johnson (November 19, 1908 – November 8, 1967), professionally Keg Johnson was an American jazz trombonist, he was the great uncle of rapper Prodigy
Keg Johnson Tracks
Ghost of a Chance
Cozy Cole, CAB CALLOWAY, CAB CALLOWAY, Quentin Jackson, Andy Brown, Jerry Blake, Tyree Glenn, Danny Barker, Mario Bauzá, Dizzy Gillespie, Keg Johnson, Walter Thomas, Leon "Chu" Berry, Lammar Wright, Milt Hinton, Hilton Jefferson & Benny Payne
Mama, I Wanna Make Rhythm
CAB CALLOWAY, CAB CALLOWAY, Foots Thomas, Andy Brown, Irving Randolph, Doc Cheatham, Garvin Bushell, Claude Jones, Morris White, DePriest Wheeler, Keg Johnson, Leon "Chu" Berry, Lammar Wright & Benny Payne
