Bunny LeeBorn 23 August 1941
Bunny Lee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1941-08-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/16ad0626-7c09-455c-8841-0cc4b157c22b
Bunny Lee Biography (Wikipedia)
Edward O'Sullivan Lee OD (born 23 August 1941), better known by the name Bunny "Striker" Lee, is a Jamaican record producer and one of the major forces in the Jamaican music industry.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bunny Lee Tracks
Sort by
Dubbers Delight
Bunny Lee
Dubbers Delight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dubbers Delight
Last played on
The Dub Specialist
Bunny Lee
The Dub Specialist
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Dub Specialist
Last played on
Just A Dub
Bunny Lee
Just A Dub
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gbhd7.jpglink
Just A Dub
Last played on
Festival Of Dub
Bunny Lee and the Aggrovators
Festival Of Dub
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Festival Of Dub
Performer
Last played on
Golden Rule
Bunny Lee
Golden Rule
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Golden Rule
Last played on
Swinging Dub
Bunny Lee
Swinging Dub
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Swinging Dub
Last played on
Dub Gospel
Bunny Lee
Dub Gospel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dub Gospel
Last played on
Skanking Dub
Bunny Lee
Skanking Dub
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Skanking Dub
Last played on
The boss of dub – Jamaican Recordings (Creation of Dub)
Bunny Lee
The boss of dub – Jamaican Recordings (Creation of Dub)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bunny Lee Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist