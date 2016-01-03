Cosimo Fini better known by the stage name Gué Pequeno or sometimes just Gué (born in Milan on 25 December 1980), is an Italian rapper and record producer. He was also earlier a member of various formations, notably the hip hop duo Club Dogo with rapper Jake La Furia and producer Don Joe. Between 1999 and 2001, he was also in Sacre Scuole made up of Gué, Dargen D'Amico and MC Jake La Furia.