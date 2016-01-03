Gué PequenoBorn 25 December 1980
Gué Pequeno
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1980-12-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/16aa5cb9-8e51-4135-a0ad-120e65201468
Gué Pequeno Biography (Wikipedia)
Cosimo Fini better known by the stage name Gué Pequeno or sometimes just Gué (born in Milan on 25 December 1980), is an Italian rapper and record producer. He was also earlier a member of various formations, notably the hip hop duo Club Dogo with rapper Jake La Furia and producer Don Joe. Between 1999 and 2001, he was also in Sacre Scuole made up of Gué, Dargen D'Amico and MC Jake La Furia.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gué Pequeno Tracks
Sort by
Superman (feat. Gué Pequeno)
Emis Killa
Superman (feat. Gué Pequeno)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Superman (feat. Gué Pequeno)
Last played on
Gué Pequeno Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist