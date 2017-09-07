K-Space are a British-Siberian experimental electroacoustic improvisation music ensemble comprising Scottish percussionist Ken Hyder, English multi-instrumentalist Tim Hodgkinson, and Siberian percussionist and throat singer Gendos Chamzyryn. The trio was formed in Tuva, Siberia in 1996. They have played in concerts in Asia and Europe, and released four CDs, including Infinity (2008), which was a new type of CD that is different every time it is played.

In a review of K-Space's second album, Going Up (2004), François Couture of AllMusic described their music as a mixture of "psychedelic shamanism" and "the strangest Krautrock you ever heard".