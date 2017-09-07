K-SpaceFormed 1996
K-Space
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1996
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/16a698a4-809e-4857-99df-f981b3c71e77
K-Space Biography (Wikipedia)
K-Space are a British-Siberian experimental electroacoustic improvisation music ensemble comprising Scottish percussionist Ken Hyder, English multi-instrumentalist Tim Hodgkinson, and Siberian percussionist and throat singer Gendos Chamzyryn. The trio was formed in Tuva, Siberia in 1996. They have played in concerts in Asia and Europe, and released four CDs, including Infinity (2008), which was a new type of CD that is different every time it is played.
In a review of K-Space's second album, Going Up (2004), François Couture of AllMusic described their music as a mixture of "psychedelic shamanism" and "the strangest Krautrock you ever heard".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
K-Space Tracks
Sort by
K-Kosmos
K-Space
K-Kosmos
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
K-Kosmos
Last played on
K-Space Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist